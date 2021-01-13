Hospitalizations for COVID hit another high, as SC reports 4,673 cases Wednesday

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit a record high again Wednesday, as state health officials announced South Carolina’s second highest ever daily confirmed case total.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 4,673 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths from the virus Wednesday, but for the third straight day said its report was impacted by an “internal systems issue” the agency is working to resolve.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients statewide ticked up to 2,466 Wednesday, the 11th consecutive day hospitalizations for COVID-19 have exceeded 2,000.

South Carolina has now reported at least 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases seven times in the last three weeks and at least 3,000 cases on 18 separate days since the beginning of December.

Since last March, the state has reported 332,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,402 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 32,388 cases, including 96 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 509 deaths, including nine Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

More than 27% of the 17,245 tests reported Wednesday were positive, according to DHEC.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest it has ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 17% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 147,200 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 86,400 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being reserved for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The agency reported Wednesday that 76,676 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 19,694 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 18,600 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments, although doing so has been a frustrating exercise for many residents.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.