Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths reported across South Carolina

Though numbers eased in comparison to recent eye-popping highs, South Carolina’s health department on Monday still announced nearly 3,000 more cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday 2,946 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The agency reported 12,806 total test results and the percent positive on those tests was 23%.

Last year the World Health Organization advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. South Carolina’s percent positive for the last 30 days, according to state statistics, has been 27%.

Meanwhile, there were eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported by DHEC on Monday.

Since March, there have been nearly 355,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Palmetto State, and 5,662 South Carolinians have died as a result of contracting the virus.

Monday’s COVID-19 case totals, while still high, were down from recent tallies. On Sunday, DHEC reported 4,584 new cases. On Jan. 8 the state posted its highest single-day new case count, at 6,824. That was, so far, the only day that has surpassed 5,000 new cases in South Carolina.

Monday marked the 63rd consecutive day that more than 1,000 positive tests were confirmed in South Carolina, dating back to Nov. 16.

Hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus also remain high in South Carolina.

Per state data, as of Monday there were 2,342 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19. That represents nearly 26% of all hospitalized people in South Carolina. Nearly 480 of those COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 317 patients are on ventilators.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 211 were in Richland County and 237 were in Lexington County. Greenville County, which has been ravaged by COVID-19 in the last month, again led the way with 387 new cases.