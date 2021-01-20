SC reports 3,567 COVID cases, 56 deaths Wednesday, setting monthly case record

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina in January has already exceeded all previous monthly totals, according to state health data.

A day after dropping to their lowest daily total in two weeks, South Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers jumped back up to more than 3,500 cases Wednesday, bringing the monthly total to 78,522, state health officials reported.

Prior to January, the state’s highest monthly COVID-19 case total was 77,679, set just last month. The state has not reported more than 52,000 cases in any other month since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday reported 3,567 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths from the virus, a nearly 40% increase from the 2,570 cases reported Wednesday.

The state’s moving seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is 3,882, down about 25% from its peak of more than 5,000 cases about 12 days ago, according to DHEC.

Of the 14,331 tests reported Wednesday, 24.9% came back positive, the sixth straight day that percent positivity has remained below 25%, according to DHEC. Prior to Friday, the daily percentage of positive tests had exceeded 25% for 17 consecutive days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past couple weeks, remain elevated at 2,386 Wednesday, but are down slightly from their peak about a week ago. Coronavirus patients take up about 26% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 362,451 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,729 coronavirus deaths.

PROBABLE CASES, VACCINES DISTRIBUTED

South Carolina counts another 37,392 cases, including 93 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 599 deaths, including 13 Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 200,075 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 117,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Wednesday that 116,623 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,974 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 31,378 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 172,975 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another 235,202 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.