Coronavirus

More than 60 people die from coronavirus with 3,400 new cases confirmed, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C.

State health officials reported 3,435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths from the virus Saturday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported more than 60 deaths in a reporting period five times in January. The latest deaths mostly happened between Jan. 15 and 21 but a handful were at earlier dates and are just now being confirmed. Most people who died were elderly but more than a dozen were middle aged. In 2020, more than 50 reported deaths would have be considered high.

Of the 14,494 tests reported Saturday, 23.7% came back positive.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,224 Saturday, but are down from their peak a week ago. Coronavirus patients take more than 23% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 373,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,855 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 40,390 cases, including 133 Saturday, as probable positives, and another 624 deaths, including 12 Saturday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

This story will be updated with more information. Check back.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service