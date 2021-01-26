SC reports fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday for first time since December

South Carolina health officials reported fewer than 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the first time since late December.

The daily report included 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths from the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

More than 21% of the 9,181 tests reported Tuesday came back positive, according to DHEC.

It’s the first time in 10 days that the percentage of tests coming back positive dipped below 22%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,173 Tuesday, but are down from their peak of 2,466 on Jan. 13. Coronavirus patients take up nearly 24% of all occupied S.C. hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 381,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,944 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts an additional 41,855 cases, including 22 Tuesday, as probable positives, and another 634 deaths, including two Tuesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 351,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 281,100 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Tuesday that 184,487 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 52,949 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 43,088 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 753 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the more than 281,277 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, 318,409 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.