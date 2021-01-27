COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 27

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days. Sarah Pack/MUSC

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 381,000 as vaccine rollout continues

At least 381,812 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,944 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,736 the day before. Tuesday marked the first time since late December that fewer than 2,000 new cases were reported in a day.

Twenty-four additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, more than 21% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,173 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 632,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 281,277 doses, according to the DHEC.

DHEC plans to ration COVID vaccine doses

With demand for COVID-19 vaccine doses outpacing supply, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will begin planning to ration vaccine doses to counties on a per capita basis, The State reported.

Officials will discuss the plan more thoroughly in a Feb. 11 DHEC board meeting and will spend time until then fleshing out the details.

The per capita plan was selected over a different model that prioritized factors such as age, race and socioeconomic status.

“I think (at the next board meeting) we can come back with data to show you where the doses are being used, who’s using them and better information,” acting director Marshall Taylor said Tuesday. “And based on that you might decide to make a change then, too. But at least we have a path now of where we’re going and I think that will help the entire state from a planning perspective.”

Myrtle Beach Marathon postponed due to COVID

Citing coronavirus safety concerns, organizers of the Myrtle Beach Marathon said they are postponing the March 6 event until May 1, The Sun News reported.

The decision comes after a city council meeting Tuesday.

“Following our most recent discussion with the City of Myrtle Beach and our medical partners at Grand Strand Medical Center, it has been determined that we will not have access to the medical resources required to safely produce the event on March 6th due to the strain placed on them from COVID-19,” a statement from the Capstone Event Group read.

SC legislators to consider COVID vaccine funding bill

The S.C. House of Representatives will soon debate a bill calling for $208 million to improve and expand South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, The State reported.

Passed in committee Monday, the funds would go toward hospital staffing and equipment, transportation, storage, technology and other things related to distributing and administering vaccines.

“We must ensure citizens are receiving the vaccine as quickly, efficiently and effectively as possible, ultimately saving lives — all things that have not been happening,” Speaker Jay Lucas said in a statement. “I plan to have the full House of Representatives address this measure as quickly as possible. I hope for swift consideration by the Senate. Time is of the essence.”

The money would be split three ways under the bill: $63 million for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, $45 million to the Medical University of South Carolina and $100 million to a vaccine reserve account.

Hospitals statewide would be able to use up to $75 million of the reserve account money, with the remaining $25 million available to other vaccine providers.

15 Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in SC offering vaccines

Pharmacies at 15 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in South Carolina are offering the COVID-19 vaccine, the Island Packet reports.

Appointments are filled through Sunday this week. Walmart is launching a scheduling tool on Feb. 1 to allow users to check for appointment openings.

Look for the tool here: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

The 13 Walmart locations are as follows:

4 Bluffton Road in Bluffton

115 Rolling Hills Circle in Easley

230 N. Beltline Drive in Florence

500 N. Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill

1310 N. Fraser St. in Georgetown

922 E. Main St. in Laurens

541 Seaboard St. in Myrtle Beach

1041 Edgefield Road in North Augusta

4920 Centre Pointe Drive in North Charleston

2795 North Road in Orangeburg

2151 E. Main St. in Spartanburg

1616 Central Ave. in Summerville

2401 Augusta Road in West Columbia

The two Sam’s Club locations are:

5426 Forest Drive in Columbia

1211 Woodruff Road in Greenville