SC’s COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000, as 88 new virus deaths reported Wednesday

More than 6,000 South Carolinians have now died due to coronavirus complications.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 2,621 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths from the virus, bringing South Carolina’s cumulative death toll from the pandemic to 6,030.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday is the second most ever reported in a single day, behind only the 93 confirmed virus deaths announced Jan. 15.

A quarter of the 10,470 COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday came back positive, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,140 Wednesday, but are down from their peak of 2,466 on Jan. 13. Coronavirus patients take up nearly 23% of all occupied S.C. hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 384,556 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Carolina counts an additional 42,675 cases, including 228 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 643 deaths, including nine Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 341,250 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 281,100 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Wednesday that 194,145 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 57,130 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 45,425 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 753 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the more than 297,453 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, 329,270 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.