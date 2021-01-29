COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 390,000 as vaccination rollout continues

At least 390,977 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,271 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,934 the day before.

Officials reported 37 additional deaths Friday, down from a record high of 226 set Thursday.

DHEC said Thursday’s death total included some fatalities that were not reported in previous weeks because of technical issues caused by upgrading the agency’s computer system. That issue has been fixed, officials said.

As of Friday, nearly 25% of all COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 1,986 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus on Friday, the first time hospitalizations have fallen below 2,000 in four weeks. Hospitalizations have been dropping steadily in recent days after soaring to record highs earlier this month.

As of Friday, South Carolina had received 657,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 362,789 doses, according to the DHEC.

Hospital went against DHEC guidelines, vaccinated teachers. Why?

Under state guidelines, only South Carolina residents 70 or older and medical professionals are currently qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but a Myrtle Beach hospital recently inoculated several people who don’t fit that bill, the Sun News reported.

“During last Saturday’s planned walk-in clinic, we were met with a giant influx of people that we were not anticipating,” Grand Strand Medical Center said in a statement.

The hospital held a Jan. 23 walk-in vaccination event that had only been announced internally, and to other healthcare providers.

Employees vaccinated over 600 people that day, and while the hospital won’t say how many weren’t under the phase 1a umbrella, The Sun News found social media posts showing several area teachers younger than 70 had been given a shot.

Many have advocated for including teachers in the first phases of the vaccine rollout, but officially, educators won’t get their turn until phase 1b begins.

One teacher, who spoke anonymously for fear of backlash, said she heard about the event through word of mouth.

“When I got up there, if they didn’t think I should have it, they would have just said ‘no, ma’am, you can’t have it,’” she said.

Upstate teen dies from COVID-related illness MIS-C

An Upstate 17-year-old is the first person in South Carolina to die from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare illness that sometimes occurs in youths who have contracted the coronavirus, The State reported.

The teenager died Wednesday.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a statement.

While MIS-C is rare, state health officials expressed concern that the surge of COVID-19 cases seen during the winter could lead to an increase in MIS-C cases as well.

“We must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”

Groups push to make curbside alcohol pickup permanent

At the start of the coronavirus, Gov. Henry McMaster temporarily relaxed the state’s liquor rules to allow stores to offer curbside alcohol pickup, and now some powerful groups in South Carolina want to make the change permanent, The State reported.

Enacted to help curb the spread of COVID-19 by keeping customers outside, McMaster’s order means store employees can deliver beer and wine to patrons waiting in their cars.

Supporters of House bill 3575 say the measure should become state law. It’s not only convenient, they say, it’s considerate of people with physical handicaps and mobility problems, and parents who can’t leave their kids.

“We’ve been doing it ... for almost a year. The pandemic did give us the opportunity to have this pilot program to do this,” said Rebecca Leach, head of the South Carolina Retail Association, adding that law enforcement has had no new issues arise due to curbside pickup.

It isn’t clear when the House will convene a vote on the bill.

Alcohol legislation often meets opposition in South Carolina, but even some lawmakers with a history of standing against loosening alcohol restrictions may take a different stance on curbside pickup, The State reported.

Richland 1 to resume in-person classes

The Richland 1 school district in Colulmbia will resume in-person classes next week, The State reported.

Students will have two days a week of face-to-face instruction, with one group attending classes Monday and Tuesday, and a second group attending Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting Feb. 16, elementary students will have four days of in-person classes, while middle and high school students maintain two days.

The school district initially planned to resume in-person instruction earlier in the semester but postponed that schedule due to rising coronavirus activity.

New COVID variant found in South Carolina

A new, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 first reported in South Africa has made its way to the Palmetto State.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced at least two cases have been identified in South Carolina, The State reported. One was in the Lowcountry, and the other was in the Pee Dee region.

This “isn’t a reason for panic,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a Twitter post.

While the South African variant is able to spread from person to person more easily than the current dominant strain, experts don’t believe it is any more deadly.

“This is still COVID-19, and we know what we can do to help mitigate its spread — wear a face covering when you’re in close proximity to others, practice social distancing when possible, and be courteous to our neighbors,” McMaster tweeted.