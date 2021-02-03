SC reports 1,762 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths Wednesday

State health officials Wednesday reported 1,762 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, marking the first time in two months that South Carolina has reported fewer than 2,000 cases on back-to-back days.

Just over 16% of the 15,289 COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday came back positive, according to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline from their mid-January record highs, dropping below 1,800 Wednesday for the first time since late December. The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus peaked at 2,466 on Jan. 13.

Since last March, the state has reported 402,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,663 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 48,433 cases, including 156 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 731 deaths, including 15 Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 423,150 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 354,100 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Wednesday that 254,615 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 109,777 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 66,423 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 9,073 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Administrations of the Moderna vaccine currently lag behind Pfizer administrations because until recently Moderna shots had been used exclusively to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. In recent weeks, the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same ultra-cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine, has been shipped to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other providers, and its uptake is expected to increase.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, hospital inpatients over 65 and all people age 70 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccinations. The governor said Monday he’d like to see those age 65-69 receive next preference when the pool of individuals eligible for the vaccine next expands.

In addition to the 440,000 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, more than 383,000 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those who lack internet access, DHEC recently launched a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.