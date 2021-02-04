COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 402,000

At least 402,361 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,663 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,554 reported the day before.

Sixty-four additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 1,760 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 16.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive, a decline from past weeks. However, the lower percentage isn’t due to a decrease in coronavirus activity, but a change in the way DHEC is calculating the figure.

Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

A total of 777,250 COVID vaccine doses had been delivered to the state as of Wednesday, and 439,888 shots had been administered.

Bill allowing home alcohol delivery passed by House panel

Two bills aimed at changing South Carolina’s liquor laws were passed by a House Judiciary committee Wednesday, but they still have a long way to go and plenty of opposition, The State reported.

H. 3575 seeks to make curbside alcohol delivery, temporarily allowed during pandemic, a permanent law. The second bill, H. 3772, would allow delivery drivers to drop alcohol right at people’s doors.

Both bills are headed to a full committee next.

Law enforcement has had few if any complaints about curbside service, but door-to-door delivery has raised concerns, including that people under 21 would have easier access to alcohol.

“Minors will not have the same public exposure as they would when trying to buy from a brick-and-mortar licensed dealer,” said Frank O’Neal, supervisor for SLED’s alcohol and narcotics unit, testifying at the House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Wednesday. “A $20 bill from a college student or a high school student that’s under 21 is just as likely to make that person (delivery driver) do the wrong thing.”

SC expands vaccine availability to people 65 and up

South Carolina residents 65 years and older can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Feb. 8, The State reported.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Wednesday. Currently only people 70 years and up, and medical professionals, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” McMaster said in a statement. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

Columbia extends mask mandate through April

Columbia City Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask mandate for another two months, The State reported.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said city council will likely return sometime in the next few weeks to discuss an ordinance that would strengthen Columbia’s mask mandate, including harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

Currently, the rule requires masks be worn in commercial businesses, establishments and public spaces. Face masks aren’t mandated for religious services, but are “recommended.”