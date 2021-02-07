COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 7

South Carolina has received 779,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and administered 503,913 doses as of Saturday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

State reports lowest positive test rate in months

At least 410,639 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 6,816 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,925 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,745 reported the day before.

Fifty-two additional deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 1,600 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday. Hospitalizations have recently been declining in the state.

As of Saturday, 7.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive — the lowest positive rate in months. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received 779,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and administered 503,913 doses, DHEC reported. More than 405,000 more people have scheduled appointments to get the vaccine.

Myrtle Beach event vaccinates 1,700

McLeod Health Seacoast hospital system organized an event in Myrtle Beach on Saturday that drew thousands of seniors who wanted their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event was first-come, first-served and was aimed at helping seniors who have struggled with making appointments on the computer or over the phone.

McLeod Health planned to give about 1,700 people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. This is one of the largest mass vaccination events hosted in Horry County so far.

Vaccine sign-up help is ‘saving us from dying’

With many struggling to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine, some South Carolina hospitals are launching initiatives to help people navigate the process, the Island Packet reported.

Many hospitals rely on the Vaccine Administration Management System, VAMS, which doubles as an appointment scheduling tool that has been criticized as time-consuming and tedious.

“Nobody could register in VAMS,” Lisa Hensley, Hilton Head Regional Healthcare system’s market director of clinical informatics, told The Island Packet. Patients “had given up (on) getting the vaccine because the technical aspects were difficult to navigate.”

The health care system’s initiative to assist Lowcountry seniors with technology challenges has so far shepherded more than 200 people through the registration process.

Anna Maria Tabernik, a Sun City resident board member, recently partnered with Hilton Head Regional to hold a public event in which health workers created email accounts for residents and registered them to be vaccinated using VAMS.

“When you have people in their late 70s, 80s, 90s, they’re not running around with smartphones, they don’t have laptops, they don’t have iPads, so they can’t even ... some of them don’t have an email, so forget about VAMS for them,” Tabernik said.

The initiative has since expanded, with events held at community centers around the area.

“You’re saving us from dying,” one resident told Tabernik.

Meanwhile, the state is trying to make VAMS easier to use and has launched a help line of its own, which can be reached at 866-365-8110.

DHEC open to changing vaccine priority list

The DHEC’s new director says South Carolina should consider changing how it prioritizes COVID-19 vaccinations.

The current vaccination plan relies on population size, and counties determining how many doses they need per capita. Critics say that it doesn’t take other important factors into consideration, like which communities have higher proportions of vulnerable populations.

“We need to get the vaccine to where people are who need the vaccine,’’ Edward Simmer said. “I do think we need to look at not just .... total population, but what is the total eligible population at that point in time.’’

Simmer said he will look to the legislature to make changes, and if they don’t, he will discuss making changes with the DHEC board.