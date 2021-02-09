COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

New cases hit two-month low

At least 414,573 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 6,881 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,510 new cases, the lowest number in two months.

Thirty-four additional deaths were also reported Monday.

At least 1,517 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday, marking the seventh day in a row hospitalizations have declined.

As of Monday, 7% of COVID-19 tests were positive, down from Sunday’s 8.8%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received 947,750 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 577,502 of those doses as of Monday, according to DHEC.

Hospitals ask for patience as vaccine eligibility expands

People ages 65 to 69 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, but hospitals that are already struggling to meet demand are asking for patience as they work to catch up, The Sun News reported.

“We’ve asked for this from the beginning, we just ask for patience,” said Allyson Floyd, a spokesperson at Conway Medical Center in Horry County. “We are getting through our waiting list just as quickly as we possibly can.”

Scheduling appointments has been a challenge from the start, and with the eligibility expansion that started Monday, it’s likely to be worse, at least for a while.

Gayle Resetar, CEO of Tidelands Health, says the biggest hindrance is that there just isn’t enough vaccine for everyone who wants it.

Housing sales boomed in SC during pandemic. Why?

Even as the coronavirus pandemic raged, or perhaps because of it, housing sales boomed in South Carolina in 2020, The State reported.

Closed sales increased by 20% over 2019, up to a record-breaking 101,500 transactions.

With people spending so much more time at home, they began “noticing all the little flaws” with their apartments and houses and “decided there was no reason for them to stay,” South Carolina Realtors president Morris Lyles said.

Add to the equation historically low interest rates, implemented by the Federal Reserve to boost economic growth, and there was a good deal of incentive for people to buy news homes.

“A lot of people want to move down south where it’s warmer and they can get away from the crowds of the big cities,” said Kim O’Quinn, corporate VP of marketing for Mungo Homes, The State reported.