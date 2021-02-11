COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations continue to drop

At least 417,807 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 6,923 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 1,516 new cases, up from 1,372 Tuesday — which was the lowest number reported in two months.

Thirty-nine additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 1,439 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday, marking the ninth day in a row hospitalizations have declined. Hospitalizations have fallen almost 42% since they peaked at 2,466 on Jan. 13.

As of Wednesday, 12.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from Tuesday’s 10.1%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina had received 970,250 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed 548,214 of those doses as of Wednesday, according to DHEC.

Senate approves $208 million to improve vaccine distribution

The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would allocate $208 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution, The State reported.

Under the bill, which still needs approval of the House, funding would be split among hospitals and other vaccine providers, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The money would help pay for vaccination clinics, as well as coronavirus testing, protective equipment, advertising campaigns and more.

“We want as many different providers,” said state Sen. Thomas Alexander, an Oconee County Republican. “This is all about getting shots in the arms, making sure that we get the vaccine out to the communities, especially rural areas, unserved areas along with the partnerships that have already been in existence.”

Beaufort and Bluffton extend mask rules

Two Lowcountry city councils voted Tuesday to extend their community mask mandates through April, The Island Packet reported.

Beaufort’s ordinance, which was extended by unanimous vote, will expire on April 9 unless renewed again.

Under the mandate, masks must be worn inside all buildings open to the public. Violators can be fined $50.

“I think (the situation) still warrants mandatory masking in place, social distancing, sanitizing, and trying to limit our activities as much as possible,” Mayor Stephen Murray said. “I know we’re all restless. I certainly am, but again, I believe the end is in sight.”

The Bluffton Town Council’s vote was also unanimous, keeping the mask rules in place until April 14.

Face coverings are required in establishments open to the public, as well as when riding in commercial transportation. The maximum fine is $50 for violating the ordinance.

Will smokers get vaccinated before others?

Some states have made smokers eligible to be vaccinated in earlier phases of vaccine rollouts, but South Carolina health officials are undecided, The State reported.

“We’re aware the CDC includes ‘smoking’ among numerous conditions that increase the risk for COVID-19 complications,” Department of Health and Environmental Control spokesperson Laura Renwick said. “South Carolina hasn’t drafted recommendations in regard to smokers at this time.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines list smokers as a high-risk category against COVID-19, recommending they be included in phase 1c. But the state has broken with the CDC’s rollout recommendations before.