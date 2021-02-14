COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 14

South Carolina had received 970,550 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administered 642,920 of those doses as of Saturday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 423,000

At least 423,711 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,072 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,070 reported on Friday.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 1,302 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, 6.4% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina had received 970,550 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administered 642,920 of those doses as of Saturday, according to DHEC.

Columbia mask law could have fines up to $500

A new measure set to be considered by the Columbia City Council would ramp up penalties for mask ordinance violations, especially for repeat offenders.

Columbia has had a mask ordinance in place since June. Initially, the fine was $25. In November, City Council raised it to $100. Now, on Tuesday they will consider a measure that would escalate fines for repeat offenders. Fines could reach up to $500.

The proposal says a first mask offense would still be $100. A second offense would be a fine of $200, and third and any subsequent offenses would carry a $500 fine.

It also also says that business owners, managers or supervisors could face fines if they fail to ensure their employees wear masks. Fines would start at $100 for a first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense and beyond.

Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled

Hilton Head Island has canceled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row the parade has been canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, officials abruptly called it off hours after organizers had announced it would still be on.

The parade, which was planned for March 14, is rescheduled for March 13, 2022.

The announcement came after Savannah announced it would host its St. Patrick’s Day events virtually this year.