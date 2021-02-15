SC sees 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, health officials say

South Carolina health officials announced they had identified 1,109 new coronavirus cases and 31 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Since testing began last March, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have recorded 427,763 total cases and 7,180 deaths.

Monday’s data is based on 24,556 tests, and the percent of tests coming back positive was 6.5%, according to DHEC. Monday’s ratio is significantly lower then the Jan. 7 percent positive of 34.2%, which is the record for highest in a single day, but that is partially because of a change DHEC made in the way the percent positive is calculated.

The single-day record of 226 deaths was reported on Jan. 28.

The most new cases in a single day were the 6,824 positive tests from Jan. 8. No other single-day report has surpassed 5,000 new positive tests.

Since Dec. 27, there have been 10 days with more than 4,000 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in a single day, the data show. Prior to the surge in December and January, the previous single-day record was 2,343 cases confirmed on July 18.

Monday marked the 91st consecutive day that more than 1,000 positive tests were confirmed in South Carolina, dating back to Nov. 16 when DHEC reported 981 new cases. Health officials reported more than 3,000 daily cases 27 times, and 61 of the past 74 days have seen more than 2,000 positive tests confirmed, the data show.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Health officials said Monday that South Carolina had received 970,550 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that 643,284 of those doses had been administered.

The majority of the doses received, or 532,550, are Pfizer-BioNTech doses that have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders. Of those vaccinations administered, 351,510 have been first doses, while 114,248 more are second doses, according to DHEC.

The other 253,700 are Moderna doses that, until recently, had been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff. To date, 101,584 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and another 2,905 second doses have been given, data show.

Another 452,414 people have made appointments for vaccinations.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those without internet access, DHEC recently launched a phone line — (866) 365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Overall, 5,533,582 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

WHICH COUNTIES WERE AFFECTED?

South Carolina’s most populous counties continued to be epicenters of the virus’ spread.

Greenville County continued to lead the state in new cases with 116. Charleston County saw 86 new coronavirus cases, Horry County reported 77, Lexington County reported 86, Richland County reported 84 and Spartanburg County reported 88.

Most of the deaths reported Monday were elderly residents. Of the 31 confirmed deaths, six were middle-aged residents between the ages of 35 and 64.

The following counties saw residents die after contracting COVID-19: Anderson (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Colleton (1), Dorchester (1), Florence (1), Greenville (4), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (6), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (1) and Union (2).

HOW ARE HOSPITALS BEING IMPACTED?

The number of people hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 Monday was 1,222, the 14th day in a row the total decreased.

It was the 18th consecutive day of fewer than 2,000 people with COVID-19 being cared for in a South Carolina hospital, following 30 days in a row in which 2,000-plus coronavirus patients were hospitalized, according to health officials.

Prior to the recent winter surge, hospitalizations for COVID-19 previously peaked at 1,723 on July 23, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus patients made up 14.29% of all reported inpatients in South Carolina on Monday, data show.

Nearly 25% of COVID-19 patients, or 301 people, are in intensive care units, and 14%, or 173 patients, are on ventilators.

Of the 11,222 hospital beds available in South Carolina, 8,550 inpatient beds are currently occupied, health officials said. There are currently 1,276 of 1,739 ICU beds occupied, or 74%, according to DHEC.

In Richland County, 736 hospital beds are occupied (69%), while 427 of 541 hospital beds in Lexington County (79%) are occupied, according to DHEC.

ARE ALL CASES ACCOUNTED FOR?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of coronavirus cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC also has been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Monday, DHEC reported 97 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state and five new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 61,255 and total probable deaths at 854.