COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 1,000 new cases reported

At least 428,684 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,196 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 868 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,109 reported the day before. Tuesday marks the first time in three months that officials have reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 1,230 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday, a slight increase from the day before, breaking a 14-day streak of declining hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, 5.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be close to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

More than 665,000 vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday, South Carolina has received 970,550 coronavirus vaccine doses and administered 668,533 doses.

The majority of the doses have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders, The State reports. More than 454,000 people have made appointments to get vaccinated as of Tuesday.

South Carolina is in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout. Anyone eligible to get the shot can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those without internet access, DHEC has a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McMaster to approve $208 million in vaccine assistance

Gov. Henry McMaster plans to sign a bill providing $208 million to help administer COVID-19 vaccines across South Carolina, largely by providing money to hospitals and other vaccine providers, The State reported.

Under the bill, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control will provides vaccine doses on a per capita basis to the state’s four regions — the Lowcountry, Midlands, Upstate, and Pee Dee — instead of per capita by county.

Lawmakers also want DHEC to take factors such as poverty, age and ethnicity into account when distributing vaccines, making sure doses go where they are most needed.

SC students lost educational ground during pandemic, study finds

An analysis of test scores shows that South Carolina students have lost ground academically during the pandemic, The State reported.

Scores in MAP testing, designed to measure progress in reading, language usage and math, have fallen behind where they were expected to be — especially among younger students’ math performance.

However, older students actually performed better overall during the pandemic than in years past.

The findings highlight the importance of in-person instruction, particularly for lower grade levels.

“Those early grades are very critical and we can’t afford to let those kids fall any further behind,” Education Department spokesperson Ryan Brown said.

Columbia postpones consideration of $500 mask fines

A new measure was set to be considered Tuesday by the Columbia City Council which would have increasedpenalties for mask ordinance violations, especially for repeat offenders. But the discussion has been postponed.

In an email to staffers, Mayor Steve Benjamin said the way the proposed ordinance is written is like “trying to kill a fly with a sledgehammer.”

Columbia has had a mask ordinance since June. Initially, the fine was $25, but in November, the city council raised it to $100. The council was set to consider a measure that would impose fines of up to $500 for repeat offenders.

The proposal says a first mask offense would remain a $100 fine and a second offense would carry a fine of $200. A third offense and beyond would carry a $500 fine.

It also says that business owners, managers or supervisors could face fines if they fail to ensure their employees wear masks. Fines would start at $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense and beyond.

Though it was taken off of Tuesday’s agenda, council members discussed the ordinance behind closed doors.

Benjamin said he isn’t sure when, or if, the ordinance will come up for a vote.

“I don’t know if we will consider one again just yet,” Benjamin said. “We need to have more discussion among Council and the public before we move forward with anything.”