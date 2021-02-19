COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,400 new cases reported

At least 431,074 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,277 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,451 new COVID-19 cases, up from 655 reported the day before. Thursday broke a two-day streak of fewer than 1,000 new daily cases.

Thirty-two additional deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 1,137 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday, the lowest number in over two months.

As of Thursday, 10% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be close to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

Delays force hospitals to reschedule 1,000 vaccine appointments

Due to shipping delays caused by winter storms, hospitals in Beaufort County had to reschedule nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week, The Island Packet reported.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Healthcare said expected doses did not arrive. Only first-dose appointments had to be postponed at both hospitals, and second-dose appointments are still on track.

Grocery chain Kroger also said it was impacted by shipping delays. Spokespeople for other pharmacies didn’t respond to questions from the Island Packet.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said he expects the supply chain to recover quickly. “As far as the overall vaccine rollout goes, it will just be a blip.”

$25 million program launched to aid homeowners, renters hurt by COVID

For those struggling to keep a roof over their heads during the pandemic, $25 million in help is available.

Through the SC Stay program, launched Thursday, South Carolinians behind on housing bills can apply to receive either six months of rent or mortgage payments or $7,500, The State reported.

To qualify, applicants must have an income 80% less than the median in their area. If approved, payments will go to the mortgage lender or landlord of the applicant.

An initial application can be filled out online here, or by calling 833-985-2929. Applicants should have a copy of their rental lease or mortgage agreement on hand, as well as contact information for their landlord or mortgage lender. Applicants must also explain how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted them financially.