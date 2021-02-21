COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 21

South Carolina has received more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered more than 760,000 doses.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 434,000

At least 434,589 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,325 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,585 reported the day before.

Twenty-six deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 1,086 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday, continuing a steady decline from record-high hospitalizations a month ago, which peaked at 2,466.

As of Saturday, 8.3% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered more than 760,000 of those.

Experts weigh in on coronavirus variants

South Carolina has confirmed two coronavirus variants in the state — B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, and B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa.

Both formed as the virus naturally mutated overtime and have been spreading rapidly around the world. The UK variant is more transmissible than the original strain and the South African variant could be harder to control with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette asked four health experts in South Carolina common questions about the variants. Here’s what they said.

More than 12,500 COVID cases reported in SC schools

As of Feb. 17, 12,556 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina public and charter schools, according to data from the state health department.

That’s an increase of 969 cases from a week ago and an increase of nearly 2,000 from two weeks ago.

Hospital sues county over mask-defying trustee

Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the largest medical facility in Beaufort County, is accusing the county’s elected council of unlawfully trying to reinstate a hospital board member who was asked to resign after she urged the council not to pass a mandatory face mask ordinance.

The lawsuit says the Beaufort County Council is breaking state law by unilaterally attempting to reinstate Kathleen Cooper to the hospital’s board of trustees despite the hospital’s assertion that she resigned and was not nominated to return. Cooper served on the board from 2013 until July 1, 2020.

Council Vice Chair Paul Sommerville, who said he was served the lawsuit on Friday, declined to comment to the Island Packet, citing the pending litigation.