COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 22

South Carolina has received more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered more than 770,000 doses, according to health officials.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 436,000

At least 436,161 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,409 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,617 reported the day before.

Fifty-six deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 1,013 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Sunday — marking the lowest total reported in more than two months and the fifth consecutive day hospitalizations decreased.

As of Sunday, 6.2% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered more than 770,000 of those.

Experts weigh in on coronavirus variants

South Carolina has confirmed two coronavirus variants in the state — B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, and B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa.

Both formed as the virus naturally mutated over time and have been spreading rapidly around the world. The U.K. variant is more transmissible than the original strain, and the South Africa variant could be harder to control with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette asked four health experts in South Carolina common questions about the variants. Here’s what they said.

More than 12,500 COVID cases reported in SC schools

As of Feb. 17, 12,556 cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina’s public and charter schools, according to data from the state health department.

That’s an increase of 969 cases from a week ago and an increase of nearly 2,000 from two weeks ago.