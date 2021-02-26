SC reports 1,086 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths Friday

South Carolina health officials Friday reported 1,086 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths from the virus.

The five-day high in confirmed cases comes as health officials reported more coronavirus tests Friday than any day this week.

Just more than 5% of the 32,875 COVID-19 tests reported Friday returned positive results, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a COVID-19 positivity rate at or below 5% to represent “low” transmission.

DHEC, which recently changed the way it calculates percent positivity, determines the rate by taking the total number of positive viral tests and dividing those by the total number of tests taken. The number of cases is lower than the number of positive tests because some people take multiple tests.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined steadily since mid-January, dropped again Friday to 916, their lowest point since late November.

Since March of last year, the state has reported 441,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,528 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 71,598 cases, including 334 Friday, as probable positives. They also count another 949 deaths, including eight Friday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The state has reported a cumulative total of 513,295 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,477 probable and confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines distributed

As of Friday, South Carolina had received 594,950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 489,600 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Friday that 395,370 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 187,775 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 172,909 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 81,783 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Administrations of the Moderna vaccine currently lag behind Pfizer administrations because Moderna shots had originally been used exclusively to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. In recent weeks, the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same ultra-cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine, has been shipped to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other providers, and its uptake is expected to increase.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and all people age 65 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccinations.

In addition to the 838,000 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, South Carolinians have scheduled another 508,000 vaccination appointments, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those who lack internet access, DHEC has launched a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.