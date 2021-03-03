COVID shots available at Fort Mill’s one-day clinic. Here’s what you need to know.

Fort Mill is partnering with Harris Teeter to open a coronavirus vaccination clinic Thursday at the town’s Community Center.

The clinic, located at the former Banks Street Gym, will offer appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a press release said. The Matthews-based grocery store chain will offer first dose shots at the one-day event while supplies last.

Eligible patients can now begin scheduling appointments at the clinic. Appointments can only be made through Harris Teeter’s online scheduling tool.

At this time, health-care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and anyone 65 and older are eligible in South Carolina.

Beginning Monday, South Carolina will move into Phase 1b, which will extend eligibility to anyone 55 and older, those age 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, and front-line essential workers — including teachers, law enforcement officers, postal workers and grocery store workers.

Second dose appointments will be made available on April 1 at the same location and will be secured simultaneously with the first dose appointment, the release said.

Fort Mill’s clinic will mark the second of its kind in the York County area.

The city of Rock Hill partnered with Piedmont Medical Center to open a vaccination clinic at the end of January. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eligible patients can register for a slot on the city’s site or call the clinic at 803-980-2684.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner in this effort by providing a location and logistics,” Fort Mill Mayor Guynn said in a statement. “Hopefully, together we will help many during this troubling time.”

At Fort Mill’s site, patients will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government-issued ID.

While the vaccine will be provided with no out-of-pocket costs, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment, the release said.