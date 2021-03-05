Coronavirus

Gov. McMaster loosens COVID-19 rules on face masks in state buildings, restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn inside state-owned buildings or inside restaurants, under South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest order.

The order, issued Friday, follows the steady decline of new virus cases and mass vaccination efforts.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said.

More than 1 million South Carolinians have been vaccinated as of this month, almost a year after the state’s first cases.

In the same announcement, the governor also asked that state department heads start preparing to bring employees back to work.

McMaster did recommend that restaurants continue have people wear masks, but the guideline is no longer mandatory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in South Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter
Maayan Schechter (My-yahn Schek-ter) has covered the S.C. State House and politics for The State since 2017. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville in 2013. She previously worked at the Aiken Standard and the Greenville News. She has won reporting awards in South Carolina. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service