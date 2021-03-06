COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 448,000

At least 448,275 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,697 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, up from 819 reported the day before.

Thirty-six additional deaths were reported Friday.

At least 664 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Friday.

As of Friday, 5.7% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from 5.5% on Thursday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

Slightly more than 1.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Friday.

McMaster loosens mask rules

Under a new order issued Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, face masks are no longer required to be worn inside of restaurants and state-owned buildings.

McMaster cited declining coronavirus case counts and large scale vaccination efforts as his reason for loosening statewide mask rules.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said.

USC to ramp up on-campus vaccinations

Starting Monday, the University of South Carolina will ramp up vaccination efforts on campus, The State reported.

The move comes as the state nears Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on March 8. In the new phase, many more South Carolinians will become eligible for vaccination, including teachers, people 55 years of age and up, and people between 16 and 64 with pre-existing health conditions.

That means much of the university’s staff will be able to get vaccinated. However, most students won’t qualify unless they have an underlying condition.

SC residents reflect one year into COVID pandemic

We asked our readers to reflect on the last year and tell us how COVID-19 has changed their lives, and they responded.

Many experienced loss, and violent upheaval, but also found silver linings amid the pandemic.

Some realized just how much they miss their coworkers when they’re not around. Some grew closer to family, having seen for themselves how easily loved ones can be lost. Some have learned to be resilient in ways they never would have expected.

The coronavirus has touched everyone some way or another. Here’s what South Carolinians had to say.