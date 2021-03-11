COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 451,597 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,768 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 507 new COVID-19 cases, up from 425 reported the day before.

Seventeen deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 593 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday, down from 604 the day before.

On Wednesday, 4.7% of COVID tests were positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

Nearly 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Wednesday.

SC allows indoor visits at nursing homes

More South Carolina nursing homes and assisted living facilities can now allow indoor visits, The State reported Wednesday.

Nursing homes are required to restrict access when the COVID-19 positivity rate in the community is 10% or greater. But South Carolina was granted federal approval to require nursing homes to rely on the positivity rate calculated by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, instead of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Using DHEC’s calculations, only six counties have positivity rates of 10% or above. That means 43 nursing homes that had been restricting indoor visitation must now allow it.

“Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health.”

Of South Carolina’s 688 long-term care facilities, 177 currently restrict visitation, according to DHEC.

DHEC workers ordered back to office as SC reopens

After months of working remotely, most employees of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are headed back to the office next week, as South Carolina moves to fully reopen state offices.

In an email, DHEC officials ordered 75% of its more than 3,000-person workforce to return to the agency’s office on March 15, with the rest to return on April 5. Officials said COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

“As you return to the workplace, all employees will be required to continue to follow the DHEC procedures for social distancing, mask usage, and hand hygiene to protect patients, visitors, co-workers, and themselves,’’ Marcus Robinson, DHEC’s director of human resources, wrote in the email.

The move comes after Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision last week to end statewide mask requirements for restaurants and state-owned buildings. He also called on state agencies to have employees return to their offices.

McMaster’s orders have drawn criticism from Democratic legislators, who say it’s too early to try to return to the way things were pre-pandemic, and that lifting precautions is letting down South Carolina’s guard.

Lexington-Richland 5 teachers to get vaccinated

The Lexington-Richland 5 school district is hosting mass vaccination events for teachers later this month and in April.

The district is working in partnership with Lexington Medical Center, and event dates are scheduled for March 26 and April 16.

“Our goal is to get our staff vaccinated as soon as possible and in an efficient manner,” said Superintendent Christina Melton. “This partnership accelerates our vaccination plans and allows us to keep student instruction moving forward.”

USC to have in-person graduations

The University of South Carolina will hold in-person graduations this spring, although some “appropriate COVID-19 mitigation strategies” will be in place, according to officials.

Last year, USC held virtual graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic.

Most of this year’s ceremonies will be at Williams-Brice Stadium, with other graduations also planned at the Koger Center and the Horseshoe on campus, The State reported.

“Graduates, I’m very happy to celebrate with you all. See you at Willy B!” USC President Bob Caslen said on Twitter.

A special ceremony is also scheduled on May 15 for USC’s graduating class of 2020.