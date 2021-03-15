COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 15

More than 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Sunday and more than 489,000 residents have “completed vaccination,” health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 454,000

At least 454,683 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,849 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 502 new COVID-19 cases, down from 571 reported the day before.

Six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

At least 597 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

More than 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Sunday and more than 489,000 residents have “completed vaccination.”

600 Beaufort County teachers, staff vaccinated

Roughly 20% of Beaufort County School District’s 3,000 employees got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, The Island Packet reported Sunday.

About 600 teachers, staff and contract employees were vaccinated at Battery Creek High School or Hilton Head Hospital, according to spokesperson Candace Bruder.

More pop-up clinics and appointment spaces are expected to open soon.

“It means a lot to teachers,” Beaufort schools Superintendent Frank Rodriguez told The Island Packet. “Some are very concerned about safety, and others are less concerned but still want to be vaccinated. ... We want teachers to feel as safe and comfortable as possible.”

More cases reported in SC schools

A total of 14,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina public and charter schools, according to data released Friday afternoon.

That’s an increase of more than 500 cases from the week before. Last month, it was common for 1,000 cases to be added each week, The Herald reported Saturday.

Officials started keeping a cumulative total of cases in schools Sept. 24. Since then, more than 10,700 cases have been reported among students, and more than 3,700 have been reported among school employees.