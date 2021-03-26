COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 461,418 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,021 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, up from 436 reported the day before.

Thirty-one coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 547 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, 3.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.1 million South Carolina residents — about 27% of the state’s population of people 15 and older — had started vaccination as of Monday, and more than 593,000 had completed vaccination, the latest day for which figures are available.

$95 million coming to aid SC vaccination efforts

More than $95 million in federal funding has been set aside to aid community health centers across South Carolina and bolster their COVID-19 vaccination efforts, The State reported.

The funds, which are part of the American Rescue Plan, will be doled out to 23 health centers statewide, starting in April.

The money is primarily intended to be used for vaccination efforts, but can also go toward testing and treatment, preventative care for high-risk individuals, and projects to expand capacity and upgrade infrastructure at the community health centers.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

Vaccination rates vary among counties. Where does yours rank?

The percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Carolina varies widely from county to county, data shows.

The State took a close look at where all 46 counties rank, and why some are so much farther ahead than others. For the full story and rankings, click here.

For example, just 14% of Jasper County residents have had a least one vaccine shot, compared to 40% in McCormick County.

Demographic factors such as age and race play a large part in determining where doses are sent in the state, as well as vaccine availability and medical infrastructure.