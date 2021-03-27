COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 600 new cases reported

At least 462,140 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,031 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 657 new COVID-19 cases, up from 551 reported the day before.

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 526 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday.

As of Friday, 3.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.1 million South Carolina residents — about 28% of the state’s population of people 15 and older — had started vaccination as of Wednesday, and more than 617,000 had completed vaccination, the latest day for which figures are available.

SC expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older

By the end of March, all South Carolina residents 16 years of age and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, The State reported.

The expansion, which begins March 31, comes as demand for the vaccines is declining in the state, and puts the state a month ahead of schedule in its rollout plan.

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

Coalition calls on utility companies to halt service shutoffs

A South Carolina coalition is calling on utility companies operating in the state to put a moratorium on service shutoffs, as many residents still struggle to pay their bills due to the financial fallout caused by COVID-19.

South Carolina Connected in Crisis submitted a letter last week to the SC Public Service Commission, which is in charge of regulating public utilities, The State reported.

“People still deserve to have working power even if they can’t afford to pay right now,” Lauren Harper, CEO of CityBright political consulting firm, said. CityBright is one of several organizers behind the push to pause shutoffs.

Many of South Carolina’s biggest utility providers already enacted moratoriums for months during the pandemic, but that grace period has ended.

After the five major power companies started doing shutoffs again, the number of disconnections rose from 3,768 in the third quarter of last year to 58,506 in the fourth.

However, those fourth quarter figures are 39% lower than the same period in 2019.

Some providers say that although disconnections have resumed, they’re working with customers to keep the lights on when payments are behind.

“We are providing flexible payment arrangements and allowing more time for customers to pay off past-due balances,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Matthew Long said.