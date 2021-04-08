COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 468,000

At least 468,939 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,118 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 324 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from 358 reported the day before.

Six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 533 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 138 of them in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 7.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, and over 819,000 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Monday, when the latest data was reported.

Walk-in vaccination site opens in Bluffton

Bluffton’s Buckwalter Recreation Center is now a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site, the Island Packet reported.

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is using the facility at 905 Buckwalter Parkway, and will offer walk-in availability from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Those who would prefer to schedule a vaccination appointment can still do so online by clicking here.

Chester County to host three mass vaccination events

Chester County residents will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of three mass vaccination sites, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health will host two drive-up events and one-walk up event this week. The first drive-up event will take place at a local church Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

An appointment is required.

To learn more about the other vaccination events, read the full story here.

Midlands school district ditches Plexiglass shields

Students in Lexington’s School District 1 will no longer have to look at their teacher and classmates through Plexiglass dividers, The State reported.

Superintendent Greg Little said the district would do away with the virus-blocking barriers beginning April 19. The clear shields were designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Because of the current low numbers of positive cases throughout our district, we believe there is benefit to removing the plexiglass,” Little said in an email to parents this week.

Other safety precautions will remain in place including mask wearing and social distancing.