COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 12

More than 600 new coronavirus cases were added in South Carolina on Saturday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 470,000

At least 471,396 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,165 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 588 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 498 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, with 131 of them in intensive care units.

As of Sunday, 5.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, and more than 927,000 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Friday, when the latest data was reported.