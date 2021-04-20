COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 476,000

At least 476,123 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,235 have died since March 2020, according to state data.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 518 new COVID-19 cases, down from 577 reported the day before.

Thirteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 505 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 135 patients in the ICU.

As of Monday, 4.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.07 million South Carolina residents — or 26% of the state’s population — had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Saturday.

Gov. McMaster, first lady, receive first vaccine doses

Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, The State reported.

McMaster tweeted a photo of his wife and himself getting their shots at a CVS pharmacy in Columbia.

“To those who want a shot, get your shot!” the Twitter post read.

They both tested positive for COVID-19 last year, and they chose to get vaccinated because they’re not keen on catching the virus again, the governor said.

“If you want one, go get one. If you don’t want one, then think about it. We’re going to be doing this for a while,” McMaster told reporters. “It seems to be clear that these vaccines are safe. If I didn’t think so, I wouldn’t have taken one.”

Horry County COVID-19 cases hold steady

Coronavirus cases in Horry County continue to hold steady despite the threat of a potential surge, according to The Sun News.

It’s been months since the county’s daily case count has exceeded 100. However, health officials say it’s important to remain cautious because the virus is still very much real.

“I’m tired of the masks. I hate it, I don’t like doing it,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center. “But it’s a necessary evil in order to get to where we need to go.”

In the last week, Horry County has recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases, with more than 133,000 residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.