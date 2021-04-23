COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 477,000

At least 477,395 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,266 have died since March 2020, according to state data.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 408 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 391 reported the day before.

Nineteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 539 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 136 patients in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.13 million South Carolina residents — or 27.7% of the state’s population — had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday.

Hilton Head hospitals ending free drive-up COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 drive-up testing events are set to end at some Hilton Head-area hospitals next week, The Island Packet reported.

Jeremy Clark, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, pointed to a decline in demand for coronavirus tests. The healthcare system had been providing free testing weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays.

A new site hosted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control offers testing daily.

“We felt like it was best in our interest, and the community’s interest, to refocus our efforts in other areas,” Clark said.

Residents’ last chance to get tested at the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare sites will be April 26 and April 29.