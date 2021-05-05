COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 483,000

At least 483,611 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,383 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 398 the day before.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 386 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus on Tuesday, with 107 patients in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 5.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.3 million South Carolina residents, or about 32%, have completed vaccination as of Sunday, and more than 1.7 million, or about 42%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hilton Head ends mask rule for restaurants, stores

Starting May 16, Hilton Head Island will no longer require masks inside businesses.

However, individual businesses can still choose to require customers to wear face coverings.

“It’s time we give the personal responsibility back to our residents with the caveat that we request and strongly suggest that they continue to do what they think is best: Get vaccinated, wear their masks, (and) let businesses provide services in their stores by masked employees,” Town Council member Tamara Becker said.

The council voted to let the ordinance expire, in light of declining coronavirus cases in the community and statewide, the Island Packet reported.

The vote was not unanimous; two council members and Mayor John McCann argued in favor of extending the mandate.

Hilton Head is more vulnerable to a potential COVID-19 resurgence than other parts of South Carolina, McCann said, because the area sees so many tourists.

“We need to protect ourselves from the surge between now and July Fourth weekend,” he said.

Will Columbia let mask rule expire?

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Tuesday he is “leaning toward” allowing the city’s mandate requiring residents to wear masks in public to expire this month, The State reported.

The ordinance is set to expire on May 16 unless renewed by the City Council. Board members took no action during Tuesday’s meeting, and they will convene again May 11.

“I think we are going to have to do some very serious dialogue between now and the expiration of our ordinance,” Benjamin said. “My hope is, as we go forward, that we will shift from a mandatory mask policy to a deep dive, very aggressive vaccination strategy. ... I’m leaning toward the expiration of the (mask) ordinance. I think it is prudent.”

Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-in vaccinations

South Carolina residents in search of a coronavirus shot can now walk in and get one at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the state, the company said Tuesday.

Walk-ins are welcome at any of the chain’s 121 pharmacies and will remain available “as supply allows,” The State reported.

Membership isn’t required to get vaccinated at one of the Sam’s Club clinics, the company said.

