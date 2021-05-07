COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 484,000

At least 484,392 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,415 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 373 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 397 the day before.

Nineteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 356 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus on Thursday, with 94 patients in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 5.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.3 million South Carolina residents, or about 33%, have completed vaccination as of Tuesday, and more than 1.7 million, or about 43%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

SC to end COVID federal unemployment benefits

Gov. Henry McMaster is ordering South Carolina cut off COVID-19 unemployment benefits, The State reported.

As of June 30, the state will withdraw from the federal unemployment programs that provide money to out-of-work residents.

McMaster said the measure will help restore employment to pre-pandemic levels, adding that there are more than 81,000 job openings across South Carolina.

“South Carolina’s businesses have borne the brunt of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McMaster said. “Those businesses that have survived — both large and small, and including those in the hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors — now face an unprecedented labor shortage.”

In March, the jobless rate in South Carolina was down to 5.1% from a peak of 12.8% in April 2020. The nationwide unemployment rate in March was 6%.

Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, signed in March, a $300-per-week federal unemployment benefit is provided until Sept. 6.

Some leaders have criticized the benefits, arguing that they incentivize recipients not to work.

“While the federal funds supported our unemployed workers during the peak of COVID-19, we fully agree that re-employment is the best recovery plan for South Carolinians and the economic health of the state,” Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

Rent assistance now available to SC residents

South Carolina residents who have fallen behind on rent and utilities can now apply for assistance, The State reported.

Applications officially opened Wednesday for the SC Stay Plus program, offered by the state’s housing and development authority. To qualify, renters must be facing financial struggle due to the coronavirus pandemic, earn less than 80% of the area’s median income and be at risk of housing insecurity.

The program, which offers up to a year of financial assistance for rent and utilities, comes as a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire next month.

“We want to make sure that evictions are not occurring if they don’t need to be,” said Chris Winston, spokesperson for SC Housing.

Read the full story to learn how to apply.