What would you ask Dr. Fauci about COVID-19, vaccines? Submit your questions here.

We want your coronavirus, vaccine and pandemic questions for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Dr. Cameron Webb, a member of the White House coronavirus response team.

Fauci and Webb will participate in a question-and-answer session Friday afternoon with a reporter for McClatchy’s North Carolina and South Carolina news outlets.

You can submit questions here until 2 p.m.

Summer is coming, vaccines are plentiful and states are loosening coronavirus-related restrictions. But there are still plenty of questions about the virus, the vaccine and its distribution across our states.

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Webb, a senior advisor on the response team, is working on equitable distribution of the vaccine.

