COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 486,761 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,467 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 182 reported the day before.

Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported

At least 373 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 100 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 35%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million, or 44%, have received at least one dose.

Kids ages 12 to 15 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in SC

Beginning May 13, kids ages 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in South Carolina, state health officials said Wednesday.

The announcement came days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the vaccine to adolescents.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had waited for a federal advisory panel to OK the expansion before it would allow 12- to 15-year-olds in the state to be inoculated.

The vaccine was previously available to residents 16 and older.