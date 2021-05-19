COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 35% of South Carolinians fully vaccinated

At least 489,164 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,502 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 229 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 319 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ninety-four were in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 3.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.48 million South Carolina residents, or 34.8%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 42.5%, have received at least one dose, as of Sunday.

Hilton Head eatery offers COVID-19 vaccines to hospitality workers

A Hilton Head restaurant is on a mission to get the island’s hospitality workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood is teaming with Burke’s Pharmacy to offer a free shot of the Moderna vaccine to hospitality workers on Thursday, the Island Packet reports. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the restaurant in Coligny Plaza.

Those who show up to get the vaccine will also receive a $15 gift card to FISH.

A follow-up event for the second vaccine dose is scheduled for June 28.