COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 26

Less than 100 new cases reported

At least 490,740 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 8,550 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 210 reported the day before.

Fifteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 302 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 80 patients in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 3.2% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 36%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 43.9%, have received at least one dose, as of Saturday.

SC’s Mace speaks out against Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently drew comparisons between vaccination passports and the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust, drawing ire from others in Congress.

In a tweet, Greene said vaccine cards and IDs were akin to Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear gold stars on their clothing, adding that mask mandates are “discriminatory.”

Fellow U.S. congresswoman Rep. Nancy Mace spoke out against Greene’s comments.

“Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust, and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful,” Mace said. “Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling.”

Mace isn’t the first to call out Greene for the tweet, and while some leaders are pushing to have her removed from Congress, Mace hasn’t gone so far.

“Everyone has the right to their free speech, no matter how horrible many of us may find what they say,” Mace told The State, adding that the decision should be up to voters whether Greene continues to serve in Congress, or not.