COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Less than 150 new cases reported

At least 490,923 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 8,552 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 97 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 283 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 72 patients in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 4.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 36%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 44%, have received at least one dose, as of Saturday.