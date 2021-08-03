COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 3

Roughly 45​%​ of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 51% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

More than 1,700 new cases reported

At least 510,769 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,739 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,794 new COVID-19 cases, about 400 more than were reported Friday. The state also reported one new coronavirus-related death.

At least 453 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, with 133 patients in the ICU, data show.

As of Monday, 15.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus after being vaccinated, The State reported.

The Republican lawmaker is the first U.S. senator to report a breakthrough infection, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines “as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person ≥14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”

The lawmaker said he will self-isolate for the next 10 days as he works to recover from the virus.

Could mask mandates make a comeback in Beaufort County?

A rise in coronavirus cases across South Carolina has raised questions about the return of mask mandates in the Lowcountry. Local officials have given it some thought, according to The Island Packet.

While an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster barred local governments from imposing mandatory mask rules, the order was issued during his COVID-19 state of emergency — which expired in June. Local officials now have some wiggle room to re-impose mask requirements, if they chose to do so, to help curb the spread of the delta variant.

Beaufort County Council Chair Joe Passiment told The Island Packet he would support a countywide mask mandate if the council reintroduced the issue. Hilton Head Mayor John McCann feels differently, however.

“Right now, the data doesn’t indicate we need it,” McCann said, according to the newspaper.