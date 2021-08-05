More than 500 hospital workers contract COVID and are quarantining, Louisiana CEO says

The CEO of Ochsner Health system in Louisiana said more than 500 employees are in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. Getty Images

One of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems is down more than 500 employees who are out on quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

Ochsner Health gave an update on the coronavirus situation at its hospitals Thursday, revealing 520 employees had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating, according to a video posted by KLFY. The news comes as Louisiana sees a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, jamming up emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the state.

Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas said the system has 890 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — a more than 70% increase compared to last week. Of those hospitalized, 90% have not been vaccinated.

“This has evolved to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Thomas said during a media briefing Thursday, “and we have seen that hold true as we have seen escalation of the delta variant across the region.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are optional for Ochsner employees, and those who haven’t gotten the shot are required to wear an N-95 mask during their shift, according to the hospital’s CEO. Unvaccinated workers must also be tested for COVID on a weekly basis.

As of Thursday, 67% Ochsner of employees have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated, Thomas said.

Dr. Robert Hart, Ochsner’s chief medical officer, said the surge in cases is causing long wait times and impeding others’ access to treatment.

“It is affecting the care that everyone is getting as we continue to get more staff involved, trying to minimize the amount of staff that’s going out on quarantine ...,” he said. “Again, [we’re] just trying to protect everybody. Staff and patients.”

