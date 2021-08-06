COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 6

South Carolina reported over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and eight new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. About 45% of people in the state are fully vaccinated. AP

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 1,800 new cases reported

At least 515,891 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,763 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, 487 more than were reported the previous day. The state also recorded eight new coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 729 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the latest available data, with 196 patients in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 18.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 45% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 52% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

COVID triage tents reinstalled at Horry County hospital

Dome-like tents used to test and treat suspected COVID-19 patients are going back up at Conway Medical Center in Horry County, the Sun News reported.

The makeshift triage centers are being reinstalled as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to climb.

“Truly this is gut-wrenching,” Dr. Paul Richardson, the hospital’s chief medical officer, told the newspaper. “To have to put these tents back up because our numbers are going back up to the levels they are necessary is very discouraging. We are on a trajectory to head back towards numbers we haven’t seen for nearly a year.”

As of Thursday, CMC had 25 hospitalized COVID-19 patients — seven of whom are on ventilators.

Vaccination event planned for Beaufort County

The Medical University of South Carolina will host a COVID-19 vaccination event in Yemassee this weekend as Beaufort County and much of South Carolina deal with a surge of new coronavirus cases.

The clinic, which is part of the Summer Gospel Festival, will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Yemassee Heights apartments, The Island Packet reported. Patients will receive the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine, which requires two doses.

Walk-ups are welcome, but residents are encouraged to set an appointment ahead of time.

