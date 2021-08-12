COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,600 new coronavirus cases reported

At least 529,198 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,823 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,680 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 274 more than were reported the day before. The state also reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths.

Over 1,100 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 9, including 317 patients in the ICU. The state updates hospitalizations once a week.

As of Wednesday, 13.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 45% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and 53% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 in South Carolina

More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina, The State reported, citing the latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The total includes both confirmed and probable deaths caused by the virus.

The update comes as the highly transmissible delta variant drives a surge in new COVID-19 cases, jamming up emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the state.

“While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a news release. “To all those families across South Carolina, I want to say my deepest sympathy is with you.”

In light of the grim milestone, Simmer urged all South Carolinians to get vaccinated.

There’s “only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination,” he said.