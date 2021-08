Coronavirus Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for COVID-19. What is it and how does it work? August 17, 2021 12:00 PM

Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, are made in a laboratory to fight a particular infection—in this case, SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19. They are given to patients directly with an infusion. This CombatCovid video explains how the treatment works.