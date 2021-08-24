COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 24

While many teachers, parents and students expressed excitement at being back in school, some are concerned the the latest spike of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and what that might mean for the 2021-2022 school year.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 565,681 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,064 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,124 new COVID-19 cases and 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday afternoon.

At least 1,942 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 20, the last time the data was updated, with 497 patients in the ICU.

As of Monday, 12.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 47% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and over 55% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Horry County hospital tightens restrictions as COVID cases surge

A Horry County hospital is bringing back stringent precautions in response to the rapid rise in new coronavirus cases, The Sun News reported.

Conway Medical Center will require all visitors to wear face masks and visitations will be limited in most cases, the hospital announced Monday. Visitors younger than 16 aren’t permitted except in end-of-life situations, and the hospital’s emergency department’s entrance will only be available to patients.

“Truly this is gut-wrenching,” Dr. Paul Richardson, the chief medical officer, told The Sun News this month after the hospital started the process of re-installing triage tents outside for COVID-19 patients. “We do not want to do this, we feel like it is necessary.”

Midlands schools see hundreds of COVID cases after first day of classes

Hundreds of students and staff members in the Midlands have tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks after returning to school, The State reported.

Approximately 470 students and 50 staff members across the Lexington 1, Lexington-Richland 5, Kershaw, Orangeburg and Clarendon 2 school districts have contracted coronavirus since the new school year kicked off last week, according to data released by each of the districts.

At Columbia-area schools, more than 600 students and staff are reported to have the virus as well.

Richland 1 and Richland 2 are the only Midland districts with mask mandates, despite a temporary provision barring local government and school districts from imposing mask rules.