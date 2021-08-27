COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 27

Mask mandates will make a comeback on South Carolina school buses starting Monday.

More than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.

At least 574,990 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,148 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,259 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of 600 cases from the day before. The state also reported 48 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,156 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 26, with 522 patients in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 15.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 47% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and almost 56% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Midlands elementary school goes virtual

A surge in coronavirus cases is forcing one Midlands elementary school to go virtual for the next two weeks, according to The State.

Cayce Elementary will shift to online learning, the Lexington 2 school district announced Thursday, citing the number of students and staff members in quarantine. On Wednesday, the school also reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and zero among staff.

Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 9.

More than 2,000 Beaufort Co. students, staff in quarantine

Less than two weeks after the start of the school year, Beaufort County is already seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its youngest students.

The school district has reported 111 cases in the last three days, with at least 11 employees testing positive for the virus, The Island Packet reported, citing data from the Beaufort County School District. More than 2,000 district students and staff members are also in quarantine.

“Many of our schools are seeing much higher cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty than they were at this time last year,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, who serves as the state’s public health director, said Wednesday. “This is concerning.”

Mask mandates return to S.C. school buses

South Carolina’s Education Department will again require students to wear masks on school buses, The State reported.

“In an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible, we will again enforce the CDC’s Order (from Jan. 29) requiring face coverings on school buses,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The department said Thursday the decision was made in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Going forward, school buses will be stocked with face masks and provided to students who don’t have one.

The mask rules take effect Monday.

