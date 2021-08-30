In two days, two Lexington County Sheriff’s Department employees die of COVID

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of two employees.

Both Gwen Morris, 50, and Blaine Newman, 60, died of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s department.

Morris’ death was reported on Aug. 27, and Newman died the following day, the sheriff’s department said.

“Everyone in the department is grieving after the loss of two co-workers to COVID in two days,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the condolences, prayers and support we continue to receive from the community as we mourn our colleagues.”

Gwen Morris, who worked in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s finance division, died of COVID-19. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Morris worked in the finance department for the sheriff. The Lexington High School graduate had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2016, after previously working for Lexington School District One, according to her obituary.

Morris will be buried on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church following a 2 p.m. funeral service.

“Please join us in praying for her family, and those who worked with Gwen, during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s department said.

Lexington County Reserve Deputy Blaine Newman died of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s department. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Newman had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2010, most recently as a reserve deputy, where he volunteered many hours to serve his community.

“We will care for his family as they face tough days ahead,” the sheriff’s department said.

Newman’s funeral arrangements were not available.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reported that at least 120 law enforcement officers in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 in 2021. That is by far the most common cause of in-the-line-of-duty deaths, more than three times the number of officers killed in shootings (39), according to the website.

In the beginning of 2021, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department suffered its first active duty death because of COVID-19 when Terry Joel Barrett, an investigator turned chaplain in the department, died of coronavirus complications, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

In July 2020, a 35-year veteran of the Columbia Police Department died of complications from COVID-19. Master Police Officer Robert J. “Bob” Hall was 57 when died a little more than a week after he began receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

South Carolina has reported more than 730,000 (confirmed and probable) cases of the coronavirus and 10,562 deaths since the start of the pandemic.