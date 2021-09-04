COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,600 new cases reported

At least 608,946 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,434 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,685 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,113 more cases than were reported the day before. The state also confirmed 31 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,339 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, with 543 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Friday, 12.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Forty-eight percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 57% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Hilton Head gym owner accused of promoting ivermectin

A Hilton Head Island gym owner accused of promoting an animal dewormer as a treatment for COVID-19 is at the center of a state investigation, according to The Island Packet, citing court documents.

An investigator with the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation will look into the complaint filed by a resident last month against Nathan Dixon, the newspaper reported. Dixon, who owns LAVA 24 Fitness, “actively” encouraged the use of ivermectin as a coronavirus treatment — even posting leaflets about the drug on the fitness center’s bulletin board, the complaint alleges.

“I am deeply concerned for the members and guests of the gym/wellness center,” it reads. “Many are young and impressionable.”

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug typically used in animals, hasn’t been federally approved to treat COVID-19, nor is there evidence that it is an effective remedy for the virus.

Coastal Carolina University sees record spike in COVID-19 cases

Coastal Carolina University reported nearly double the number of positive COVID-19 cases this week since the start of the semester, marking a record spike in new cases on campus, according to The Sun News.

In the week ending Wednesday, the university recorded 117 cases among students and seven cases among faculty and staff. The previous high, reported in September 2020, was 82 cases.

A total of 62 cases were reported after the first full week of classes, which started Aug. 18.

S.C. Supreme Court blocks Columbia school mask mandate

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down Columbia’s school mask mandate, citing a state provision barring state funds from being used to enforce mask rules in schools, The State reported.

In a unanimous ruling, the justices said requiring masks among students at Columbia’s schools and daycare facilities was in direct violation of state law.

The ruling comes just weeks after Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin signed an emergency order requiring masks in schools to help curb the spread of COVID-19, especially among children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We fully recognize that strong and passionate opinions exist on both sides of this debate,” the justices wrote in their opinion. “Yet, we must remind ourselves, the parties, and the public that, as part of the judicial branch of government, we are not permitted to weigh in on the merits of the face mask debate. Rather, we are a court that is constitutionally bound by the rule of law ... to interpret and apply existing laws; we do not, and cannot, set public policy ourselves.”