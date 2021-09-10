COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 new COVID cases reported

At least 630,257 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,655 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,198 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 31 fewer than the previous day. The state also confirmed 50 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,587 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, with 562 patients being treated in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 12.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 49% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and about 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SC family urges vaccinations after losing dad to COVID-19

A South Carolina family is pushing the importance of getting vaccinated after their patriarch, 51-year-old Brian Weaver, died after a battle with COVID-19.

“One minute we were happy and going on a vacation to Vegas, the next minute my husband was dying in a hospital bed,” Weaver‘s wife, Alison Gurreri-Weaver, told The Sun News.

In his final moments, Gurreri-Weaver said her husband, unable to talk, scribbled a note urging her to get their children vaccinated.

Jasper Co. students, staff to be randomly tested for COVID-19

Upon returning to in-person learning, students and staff in one Lowcountry school district will be subject to random coronavirus testing, The Island Packet reported.

Jasper County students are set to return to class Monday after a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a two-week shift to virtual learning. The school district is teaming with mobile medical services firm DocGo to provide COVID testing to students and staff, the newspaper reported.

Those who forgo a face mask will be tested on a weekly basis, regardless of vaccination status. Students must also get a parent’s permission before being subjected to regular testing..

Columbia, West Columbia pass citywide mask mandates

Soaring COVID-19 cases have prompted emergency face mask ordinances in two Midlands cities, according to The State.

Officials in Columbia and West Columbia passed citywide mask mandates Wednesday in response to a rise in cases driven by the delta variant, which has jammed up local hospitals and urgent care facilities.

In an 8-1 vote, West Columbia council members green lit the new measure requiring residents to wear a mask in public spaces or face a fine.

“This is 100% because of the current situation in our emergency rooms, at Lexington Medical but also across the river” at Prisma Health and MUSC’s Columbia hospitals, West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles explained.

The Columbia City Council passed a similar ordinance requiring residents to mask up inside commercial businesses, indoor venues and “in situations where distances between people change frequently,” the State reported.

Lancaster school staff member dies from COVID-19

A staffer at a middle school in Lancaster died after a battle with COVID-19, the Rock Hill Herald reported, citing school district officials.

The Lancaster County School District confirmed the news in a statement to staff on Wednesday. The person, who wasn’t named, worked as a special education staffer at South Middle School, district spokesperson Michelle Craig said.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a South Middle School special education staff member from COVID-19 complications,” the statement read. “Counselors are available to students and staff as needed.”