SC has more people hospitalized from COVID than at any point, DHEC data show

More people are hospitalized in South Carolina from the coronavirus than at any point since the virus hit last March, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

At least 2,591 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the last day of reporting by DHEC. The next highest day for hospitalizations was on Jan. 13 when 2,466 were reported to be in the hospital.

From Sept. 4 to 10, DHEC reported 30,757 new cases of COVID. That’s an average of about 4,394 cases a day. At least 371 deaths from the virus were reported, which ranks among one of the highest number of deaths in any seven day stretch since the virus appeared in South Carolina.

The percent of positive tests continues to show the virus is spreading in the state. About 12% of test came back positive in the same week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the percent should be at 5 for the virus to be slowing.

More people appear to be getting vaccinated in the last three months. About 2.11 million, or a little more than 49%, of the state’s eligible residents are vaccinated, DHEC reported. About 40,000 people were vaccinated this week, double the approximate 20,000 people that had been completing the vaccination process each week for most of June and July.

In South Carolina, at least 784,052 people have tested positive for COVID and 11,149 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

