COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

COVID-related deaths in SC approach 10,000

At least 651,091 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,890 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,552 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 78 more cases than reported the day before. The state also confirmed 35 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,533 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, with 584 patients being treated in intensive care units. About 420 patients are on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, 12.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 50% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and more than 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

SC lawmakers join effort to repeal state’s school mask ban

Two South Carolina lawmakers, one Democrat and one Republican, have joined a bipartisan effort requesting a special legislative session to repeal a temporary budget proviso banning face mask mandates in schools, according to The State.

Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, and state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, are asking for an emergency session to do away with the controversial rule as schools across the state see an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

“When the House and Senate passed Proviso 1.108 earlier this year, it looked like the pandemic was winding down and would soon be in the rear-view mirror,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “The situation has changed,”

They further argued that mask mandates and other COVID-related decisions should be left up to local government leaders.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has been staunchly opposed to mask mandates and previously signed an executive order barring local school districts from enforcing them.

Masks remain optional at Horry Co. schools, worrying teachers

Hundreds of Horry County students are back in class. However, with face masks and other COVID-19 measures remaining largely optional, teachers and staff have voiced concern.

The Horry County School district has reported more than 2,200 cases among students and staff so far this year, The Sun News reported, citing district data. Nearly a quarter of the student population was also in quarantine at one point.

“I certainly thought that this could be an impending disaster,” St. James High School English teacher Jerry Moore recalled thinking to himself on the first day back at school. “And unfortunately so far, that’s the direction the data has gone.”

Emergency financial assistance offered to Lowcountry renters

Tenants in Beaufort and Jasper counties who have fallen behind on rent or utilities could receive much-needed help, thanks to an upcoming event in Ridgeland.

This weekend, residents can apply for financial assistance via a $272 million program aimed at “keeping South Carolinians in their homes” as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, The Island Packet reported. Eligible residents could get up to a year’s worth of assistance for rent and past due bills, dating back to March 13, 2020.

Some Lowcountry renters may also qualify for three months of rental assistance for the future.

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antioch Education Center at 7557 W. Main St. in Ridgeland.

